(Video) Alisson makes brilliant quip to Mo Salah upon seeing Liverpool teammate’s attire

Alisson Becker had a brilliant quip upon seeing Mo Salah decked out in an eye-catching attire on Thursday morning.

On the day that Liverpool’s new home kit for the 2024/25 season goes on sale, the club’s social media team captured footage of the Egyptian King wearing the shirt underneath a smart-casual jacket, with trousers and black shoes rounding off the sophisticated look.

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Upon seeing the 31-year-old dressed so smartly, the goalkeeper initially responded ‘wow’ as he passed his teammate in the corridor, before remarking ‘Mohamed Salah, businessman’.

Perhaps the Egypt superstar might become more involved in the commercial side of football after he retires, but having scored another 25 goals this season to take his tally for LFC to 211, let’s hope we see plenty more of him dressed in red from head to toe and weaving his magic on the pitch at Anfield!

You can check out the clip below, via @LFC on X: