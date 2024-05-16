‘Should Liverpool come along…’ – Journalist claims Reds could gazump the competition for 26y/o

Liverpool could be in an advantageous position to snap up one reported transfer target this summer, according to a journalist from Italy.

Speaking on Cronache Live (via TuttoJuve), Emanuele Corazzi claimed that Atalanta are patiently awaiting an offer from Anfield for Teun Koopmeiners, who’s also attracting interest from Juventus.

The Europa League finalists – who ended our involvement in the competition last month – are seeking to hold out for the Merseyside giants to make their move, similar to what they did last summer before selling Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United for £72m.

The journalist hinted that Liverpool’s superior financial position to Juve could give them the edge if they were to bid for the Netherlands international, saying: “Atalanta with Koopmeiners are doing exactly what they did with Hojlund. That is: ‘Juventus are interested but let’s wait [and] see what offers arrive’, because many English big names, Liverpool above all, are very interested in Koopmeiners.

“Last year Hojlund had many offers, Atalanta waited and then sold him to United for a very important sum. It’s a little more difficult for Koopmeiners to go to Juventus if Liverpool were to arrive.”

There are several factors which could play into Liverpool’s hands when it comes to Koopmeiners, in addition to the Reds’ financial advantage over Juventus.

The Dutchman is reportedly open to a Premier League move (Tuttosport), while he also has a prior connection with incoming LFC head coach Arne Slot, with the pair having worked together at AZ Alkmaar in the past.

At 26, the playmaker is in the peak age bracket of his career and offers the perfect balance between ample high-level experience and having plenty more years ahead of him, even if he’s slightly older than the profile of player that Liverpool usually target in the transfer market.

There certainly appears to be plenty of incentive for Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes to strongly pursue Koopmeiners this summer, even if the Atalanta maestro would likely require a sizeable fee, especially with three years remaining on his contract at the Gewiss Stadium.

Could he be the Reds’ marquee signing in Slot’s first transfer window at Anfield? Let’s wait and see how this one plays out over the coming weeks…

