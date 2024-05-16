‘There will be additions’ – Journalist expects ‘really busy’ summer transfer window at Liverpool

One reliable journalist is anticipating a ‘really busy’ summer transfer window for Liverpool, declaring that ‘there will be additions’ at Anfield during the off-season.

The Reds are about to enter a period of significant change, with Jurgen Klopp departing after almost nine full seasons and a new sporting director at the helm in Richard Hughes, along with the return of Michael Edwards in the capacity of CEO of Football.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Ben Jacobs elaborated on the main positions that the LFC hierarchy will seek to target over the next three months, whilst whetting the appetite for supporters eagerly awaiting a few signings over the summer.

The journalist stated: “Liverpool are going to be in for a really busy summer and there will be additions, particularly in a wide winger-type area.

“Regardless of the fact that Mo Salah is expected to stay, with Luis Diaz not signing a new deal as of now, Liverpool are still going to be looking for a slightly younger, wide, creative-minded player.

“That is where a target like Crysencio Summerville comes into the conversation potentially, and others of his profile, and they’re also going to be looking for a centre-back which has been a priority long before they knew who their new manager was.”

The two positions cited by Jacobs have been highlighted by other reliable sources such as Fabrizio Romano as the likeliest target areas for Liverpool this summer, and the list of players who have been linked with the Reds duly includes plenty of centre-backs and wingers.

Marc Guehi, Willian Pacho, Mikahil Faye, Dani Olmo, Anthony Gordon, Mohammed Kudus and Summerville have all been mentioned as prospective targets at Anfield ahead of the upcoming transfer window, and while it’s incredibly unlikely that we’ll sign all of them, it’s plausible that a few of those names could arrive between June and August.

A backup goalkeeper for Alisson Becker could also be sought, with Adrian set to depart as a free agent and doubts remaining over Caoimhin Kelleher’s future. To that effect, Southampton’s Alex McCarthy has emerged as a reported player of interest.

Although previous transfer windows have taught us not to expect wholesale revamps or a big-money splurge, there’s a firm possibility that we could see a few significant incomings over the summer, particularly if some of our current squad members are enticed elsewhere.

Arne Slot is already believed to have informed Edwards and Hughes as to certain players that he’s eager to bring to Anfield, which indicates that Liverpool could be in a position to hit the ground running and get some early business done once the market reopens on 14 June.

Jacobs’ declaration that ‘there will be additions’ nicely tees up a potentially hectic summer on Merseyside.

