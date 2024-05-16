(Video) Liverpool bench reaction to Quansah’s first PL goal will warm hearts of fans

Jarell Quansah scored his first ever Premier League goal against Aston Villa and it’s safe to say that it wasn’t just the defender that enjoyed the moment of personal history.

Cameras present for the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel captured how the bench reacted to watching the ball hit the back of the Villa Park net.

It wasn’t just Jurgen Klopp that was seen celebrating, with Adrian also jumping to his feet with joy for the 21-year-old.

Let’s hope we can witness some more special goal scoring moments in our final match of the campaign, ahead of what is sure to be an emotional afternoon.

You can watch the reaction to Quansah’s goal (from 12:41) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

