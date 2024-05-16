One of Klopp’s first Liverpool signings has now offered himself to clubs via LinkedIn profile

Consulting LinkedIn mightn’t readily spring to mind when football clubs are recruiting players, but one of Jurgen Klopp’s first signings at Liverpool is now pinning his hopes on that particular avenue.

As per The Mirror, Steven Caulker – who came to Anfield in January 2016 during a defensive injury crisis at the club – has turned to the social media platform to offer himself to prospective suitors, having been forced to leave Spanish fifth-tier outfit Malaga City due to a lengthy wait for an employment visa.

The 32-year-old posted: “LinkedIn family, please work your magic… I am looking for a new team ahead of the 2024/2025 season. Preferably as a coach, but I am still open to playing. Whilst I am looking for a suitable option, I am keeping myself busy with 1-2-1 coaching, mentoring, and public speaking.”

Having once been capped by England and represented Team GB at the Olympic Games, Caulker’s career path has taken a turn every bit as unexpected as his move to Liverpool midway through Klopp’s first season at Anfield.

His brief spell with the Reds is best remembered for him being deployed as a makeshift centre-forward in a couple of games, including the madcap 5-4 win at Norwich shortly after he joined, one of four appearances that he made for the Merseysiders.

He’s led a nomadic career since then, taking in a variety of clubs in Scotland, Turkey and Spain, along with a brief return to England with Wigan last year.

He’s still younger than Virgil van Dijk and only a few months older than Mo Salah and Alisson Becker, so Caulker could still be a notable coup for whoever signs him next, even if he’s operating well away from the glare of the Premier League.

It should be fascinating to see where the 32-year-old’s career takes him from here, and whether a club will heed his LinkedIn message and bring in a distinguished name who’s played alongside the likes of Bobby Firmino, Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, David James and Joe Allen.

