(Video) Klopp addresses Man City’s financial charges and how it tarnishes their reputation

Jurgen Klopp knows better than most how good Manchester City are and after years of fighting them on the pitch, the manager has addressed their issues off it.

Speaking with Redmen TV, the German said: “I said already a couple of times, Pep is for me the best manager in the world. Whatever they do there, we all know, we all have the same thoughts – it’s just not easy to talk about it.

“I respect the football part too much to make it too big of a thing but I know that’s there and let’s see what is the outcome there.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp reveals the one Liverpool player may have joined fans for title celebrations

It’s clear that it’s a mix of respect and resentment for those at the Etihad Stadium, which the 56-year-old addressed without getting himself into too much trouble.

It seems that the future will hold some conclusion to whether there has been cheating with finances and there will be at least one man looking on with interest to see what it means for him and the Reds.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Man City below, via theredmentv.com:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…