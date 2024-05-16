(Video) Klopp confirms he ‘doesn’t like’ PL player after what he did against Man City

Jurgen Klopp is a loving person and so when an opposition player gets on his bad side, you know that they must have done something very wrong.

Speaking with Redmen TV, the 56-year-old said: “I remember lying on the sofa, I thought I had a stroke.

“I was shouting at the TV for James Maddison to close Kompany down, but then he scores. Now I don’t like James Maddison.”

It’s was a comical take on a tough night for all Reds, as we watched our chances of lifting the Premier League slip away with a moment of brilliance from Vincent Kompany.

If we do one thing in the departing manager’s honour though, we can at least all continue his distaste for James Maddison in the future!

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Maddison via theredmentv.com:

