(Video) Klopp’s thoughts on Everton and Manchester United show how much he gets us

Jurgen Klopp has really become the embodiment of Liverpool FC and nothing illustrates this more than his comments on our biggest rivals.

Speaking on Redmen TV, the boss said: “I learned a lot of things here in Liverpool, I don’t like United, I don’t like Everton, I could use other words but I don’t because kids are watching.”

It’s another simple example of how you win the fans over at Anfield, you become one of them and the German has certainly done that.

We will be fine and will have joy again but nobody will ever replace the 56-year-old.

You can watch Klopp’s comments (from 0:41) via The Redmen TV on YouTube:

