(Video) Klopp reveals the one Liverpool player may have joined fans for title celebrations

Liverpool’s Premier League title-winning campaign was perfect in all but one way, we didn’t get to celebrate together but Jurgen Klopp has revealed the one player may have managed to join the fans.

Speaking about the evening when success was achieved, the manager said to Redmen TV: “Nobody was allowed to go out really.

“I think Dejan Lovren we missed for a while, if somebody saw him in the city – I would not be surprised but I only heard about that one or two days later.”

Although it’s likely a story would have been spread already had our former defender been spotted celebrating with our supporters, the boss can’t rule out it never happened!

We were all robbed of a moment that would have possible usurped any other we’ve experienced but thanks to the club legend at the helm of the club – we have so many others to look back fondly upon.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Lovren (from 8:55) via theredmentv.com:

