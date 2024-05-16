(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did with LFC staff at Anfield explains solo pitch walk

Footage of Jurgen Klopp stood alone at Anfield pulled at the heartstrings of all Liverpool fans but now it makes a little more sense.

Craig Evans, the VP Communications at the club, shared footage of the boss running out of the tunnel and sharing a moment with staff members.

It explains why the German was in the stadium and it’s all becoming a lot more real when we see real end of era moments like this from the 56-year-old.

Soak in every moment we get everyone because there really won’t be many left.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @CraigEvans_LFC on X:

Our last staff photograph with Jurgen and his winning silverware taken at Anfield this week. Proud and privileged to have been here throughout his whole tenure. #DankeJurgen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EIZDHrBnYj — Craig Evans (@CraigEvans_LFC) May 16, 2024

