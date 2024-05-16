(Video) What Jurgen Klopp did with LFC staff at Anfield explains solo pitch walk

News Videos
Posted by

Footage of Jurgen Klopp stood alone at Anfield pulled at the heartstrings of all Liverpool fans but now it makes a little more sense.

Craig Evans, the VP Communications at the club, shared footage of the boss running out of the tunnel and sharing a moment with staff members.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool bench reaction to Quansah’s first PL goal will warm hearts of fans

It explains why the German was in the stadium and it’s all becoming a lot more real when we see real end of era moments like this from the 56-year-old.

Soak in every moment we get everyone because there really won’t be many left.

You can watch the video of Klopp via @CraigEvans_LFC on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…

More Stories Anfield Craig Evans Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *