(Video) Klopp’s savage Ferdinand dig will have Liverpool fans in hysterics

Jurgen Klopp is in the final week of being Liverpool manager and it’s safe to say that he’s enjoying the freedom of a lack of real repercussions for his actions, that comes with this emotional countdown.

In his final interview with Redmen TV, the boss spoke about Rio Ferdinand’s belief that the 2019/20 season should have been null and voided because of the pandemic.

Reflecting on this, the 56-year-old said: “Rio Ferdinand I think said it, ‘I think you should nil and void the league’.

“I forgot that actually that he was [the one who said that] because I gave him an interview only recently… it was not a good interview anyway!”

The comments from the former Manchester United defender clearly upset the manager, with many rival supporters forgetting how incredible our lead was before the campaign was halted.

This relinquishing of concern for what others may think about his comments is great for us supporters from a club legend who is trying to give as much back to fans as possible in his final days in the job.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Ferdinand (from 4:02) via theredmentv.com:

