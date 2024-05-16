Liverpool fans will see one thing for the first time during Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge

Liverpool’s Premier League fixture against Wolves on Sunday will be all about bidding the fondest of farewells to the legendary Jurgen Klopp, but the match will see an ode to the future as well as plenty of past memories being evoked.

The Reds confirmed on their official website on Thursday that the home side will wear next season’s kit at the weekend, with Nike’s latest design for LFC being given its debut ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

The new shirt has gone on sale from today and marks a throwback to the 1984 European Cup triumph, with the gold pinstripes and club crest also having echoes of the procession to Premier League glory in 2019/20.

It’s become common for Liverpool to debut the following season’s home kit in their final Anfield fixture of the preceding campaign, having done so for the visit of Aston Villa this time last year, and also against Crystal Palace (2021), Brighton (2018), Middlesbrough (2017) and Chelsea (2016) during Klopp’s reign.

Although online opinion about the new Nike offering has been decidedly mixed, a more demonstrable gauge of its popularity will be taken from how abundantly it’s seen throughout the four stands on Sunday, with fans now able to purchase the shirt.

The coming weekend will be dominated by LFC supporters and players rightly giving the club’s greatest manager of modern times the best possible send-off, making the most of one final chance to show their appreciation for a man whose place in legend is long since secure.

The fact that the new kit will be synonymous with Klopp’s final game in charge marks a neat transition between two distinct eras at Anfield, with a celebration of the past nine years taking place amid the shirt which’ll be worn throughout the new head coach’s first season at the helm.

It’s just a pity that we don’t have a trophy lift to go along with it, but Sunday isn’t a time for regrets. Instead, let’s just be grateful to have had such an exceptional man over our beloved Reds for the bulk of the past decade.

