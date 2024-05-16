Liverpool scouts watched two players in Wednesday night showdown; won 8 duels combined – report

We’re not sure quite how many Liverpool fans were paying close attention to the Coppa Italia final between Juventus and Atalanta on Wednesday night, but it appears that some of the club’s representatives most certainly were.

According to HITC, a delegation from Anfield was scouting a player from either side at the showpiece in Rome, which the Bianconeri won 1-0 courtesy of an early goal from Dusan Vlahovic.

The report claims that LFC scouts were checking out Teun Koopmeiners and Federico Chiesa, both of whom have been frequently linked with the Reds in recent months.

Although Koopmeiners was on the losing side last night, he’s likely to have elicited the more favourable report from Liverpool scouts based on his cup final performance.

As per Sofascore, the Dutch playmaker won four duels and three tackles, completed 41 of his 48 passes (85% success), delivered three accurate long balls and took two shots.

For Juventus, Chiesa won the same number of duels and tackles but failed to post a single shot despite playing up top, while he found a teammate with only eight passes (out of 13) prior to being substituted with just over 20 minutes remaining.

Although the Italy international plays in a position which is more likely to be prioritised by Liverpool transfer chiefs this summer, he’s actually been far less prolific this season than Koopmeiners despite playing further up the pitch than the Atalanta star, who’s outscored him by almost double from 33% more appearances (Transfermarkt).

Of the Dutchman’s 15 goals this term, only three have been penalties, so it’s not as if he’s stacked up his tally with ease, either.

Based on those figures, and his performance last night in comparison to Chiesa (who also has a dreadful injury record), he seems the likelier of the two to sign for the Reds this summer, if either of them were to leave Serie A for Anfield.

