‘I’m certain…’ – David Ornstein makes transfer claim about 23y/o who Liverpool ‘really like’

David Ornstein has addressed a recent transfer link involving Liverpool and a current Premier League player.

Earlier this week, the Daily Star claimed that the Reds are considering a sensational raid on Newcastle for Anthony Gordon, who’s reportedly valued at a seismic £100m by the Tyneside club.

In a Q&A for The Athletic on Thursday, the journalist fielded a series of readers’ questions, one of which enquired about LFC’s rumoured interest in the 23-year-old.

Ornstein replied: “Liverpool (like Manchester City and many other clubs) really like Gordon, but they are not expected to pursue the winger because Newcastle have no intention of letting him go and, even if that stance was changeable, the potential level of fee it would take to do business would be astronomical. I’m certain Gordon is staying at Newcastle this summer.”

The former Everton winger found the net in Newcastle’s 3-2 loss away to Manchester United last night, his 12th goal of the season not enough to prevent his team from defeat at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old was actually in Liverpool’s academy as a boy before being released, and he’s cited Steven Gerrard as his footballing hero, so he might just fancy a return to Merseyside if the offer is right, even if it means running the gauntlet of the Toffees fans who used to cheer him!

The Magpies could be seeking to offload some of their most valuable playing assets over the summer as they aim to stay on the right side of Financial Fair Play rules (Daily Star), but Ornstein’s update suggests not even that will deter St James’ Park chiefs from cashing on in the Scouser.

It looks as if the Reds will have to be patient with their interest in Gordon, but if Newcastle miss out on European qualification this term and fall well short of a Champions League push again next season, the need to cut their financial cloth accordingly may force their hand in 2025.

In the meantime, Anfield chiefs will have more time to compile every piece of information they require on the winger, whose stock has soared during his 16 months on Tyneside thus far.

