Slot has already urged Liverpool chiefs to pay up for 26y/o who Guardiola dubbed ‘incredible’

Arne Slot has yet to be officially confirmed as Liverpool’s new head coach, but it seems that he’s already been in the ears of the club’s powerbrokers

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the 45-year-old has asked the Reds’ board to pay the €60m (£51.5m) release clause for RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo as urgently as possible.

The incoming boss reportedly views the Spaniard as the ideal candidate to improve LFC’s attacking options, although the 26-year-old is also believed to have interest from Bayern Munich, Newcastle and Barcelona.

With Slot not officially in the job yet, we’d be inclined to take reports such as these with a pinch of salt; but if it’s accurate, then it’s a very early indicator that the incoming head coach won’t be slow to inform Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes about players that he’d want at Liverpool.

He appears to be quite convinced about Olmo, who’s registered 13 goal contributions in 25 appearances for Leipzig this season and has been hailed as ‘incredible‘ by Pep Guardiola in the past.

The Reds already have a strong relationship with the Bundesliga outfit, from whom they’ve signed Dominik Szoboszlai, Ibrahima Konate and Naby Keita in recent years, while Fabio Carvalho also had a (brief) loan spell at the Red Bull Arena in the first half of the current campaign.

The 26-year-old could be a talented option to supplement Liverpool’s attacking depth, although multiple injury absences over the past year might be a cause for concern for the Anfield hierarchy despite Slot’s apparent burning desire to bring him in.

There’s still another four weeks to go before the summer transfer window opens, which is ample time for Reds chiefs to evaluate prospective targets and be ready to pounce as soon as that all-important date of 14 June rolls around.

