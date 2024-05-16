(Video) Westerveld selected over Alisson in 2001 vs 2024 combined LFC XI; Robertson misses out

Liverpool fans are blessed to have witnessed so many great eras during our time as supporters but that means whenever two are compared, it leads to some debate.

Speaking on The Football Historian Podcast, Gregory Vignal was asked to select between the 2001 team he played in for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp’s current crop of players.

The final selection was: “Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Sami Hyypia / Virgil van Dijk, Jamie Carragher, Gregory Vignal, Mo Salah, Steven Gerrard, Gary McAllister, Luis Diaz, Michael Owen and Robbie Fowler.”

Goalkeeper and left-back selection may raise the most eyebrows but if you can’t back yourself – who will!

