Pacho not only Frankfurt player Liverpool like; Fabrizio Romano shares what he’s heard

Liverpool will be in the market for defensive reinforcements this summer.

This comes ahead of Joel Matip’s set departure at the end of the season after eight years of service at Anfield (arrived in 2016).

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Willian Pacho is only one of several players the Merseysiders appreciate at Frankfurt.

“At the moment I’m hearing Pacho has been one of the players that they’ve been monitoring. They’ve been really attentive to the Eintracht situation, so they appreciate the way they play and they believe that there are some players with really good talent there,” the CaughtOffside columnist told GIVEMESPORT.

“Liverpool have been scouting and following the player, but there is still no negotiation between clubs or on the player’s side to the club. It’s still early.”

The 22-year-old’s current terms are set to keep him in the German top-flight until 2028.

Who else are Liverpool reportedly interested in from Frankfurt?

Reports have circulated around Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush and a potential switch to L4 this summer.

BILD, for instance, have claimed this month that the 25-year-old – dubbed ‘the new Mo Salah’ – has garnered interest from both Tottenham and Liverpool. Both outfits could look to move in for the centre-forward in the coming summer window.

The Egyptian international has been reasonably prolific this term, registering 22 goal contributions in 40 appearances across all competitions. That’s a rate of one goal or assist every 138.81 minutes, for those wondering!

Hugo Larsson has been tentatively linked with us also. Bild, once more, earlier in the year suggested that both the Reds and Arsenal were keeping an eye on the then £68m-valued midfielder.

