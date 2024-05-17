(Video) Klopp bemoans Thiago’s body not ‘playing its part’ to help ‘one of the best I ever saw’

Jurgen Klopp is a very positive person but he would never praise anyone unless it was deserved and Thiago Alcantara will no doubt be very proud of what the boss has said about him.

Speaking with the press about our No.6, the German said: “The next world-class player is then obviously Thiago.

“In a parallel world, I would have loved to see the career without injuries. He is, I’m not sure the best, but definitely one of the best I ever saw.

“He can do things, I’m not sure before that I thought were possible. He is in control of absolutely everything on the pitch. Unfortunately, the body didn’t play exactly a part.”

It’s a sentiment that we will all no doubt share, that the Spanish international had everything to be a club icon but his body stopped him from being able to shine in the way he could have.

There will always be the highlight reels of what the 33-year-old did in a red shirt but it sadly feels like we only got a glimpse of his true potential.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Thiago (from 5:17) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

