(Video) Klopp confirms Matip’s retirement plans as Liverpool departure announced

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool with many different members of staff but it was Joel Matip who became the first player confirmed as departing too.

Speaking about the defender in his pre-match press conference, the 56-year-old said: “Have you ever seen a better free transfer than Joel Matip?

“You will not find a more likeable person than Joel Matip. He is funny in his own way. He is ridiculously funny, to be honest, and a wonderful man with a wonderful family.

“He has to make a decision, does he want to play on or not? We will see that or read it.

“But whoever gets him is a lucky club definitely, because he is world-class and super-humble. That together is really rare. Like, super-humble.”

It seems that plans for our No.32 to possibly retire have at least been discussed which would be a huge shame for a man with so much to still offer the game.

The 32-year-old is far from reaching the end of his playing days but with a tough injury record, you can understand why he may consider calling it a day.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Matip (from 4:39) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

