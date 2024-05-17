‘If we had an argument…’: Klopp drops FSG transfer admission Liverpool fans may have missed

Jurgen Klopp has hinted at some disagreement with Liverpool’s owners Fenway Sports Group over their running of the football club.

The German insisted that it was always important to present a united front, though did admit ‘if we had an argument it was internal’.

“People say, ‘they didn’t back him enough’ and stuff like that but I never saw it that way. If my son asked me for fifty euros and I only had 25, what can I do besides just give him the 25? I didn’t want to bring this feeling to the outside world that we are not united,” the German tactician told The Telegraph.

“If we had an argument it was internal and on the outside we say it’s our way and that is how we do it. I don’t know any other way. I understood that it was our way. The Liverpool way.”

The former Mainz head coach is set to lead the Reds out for one final time in their upcoming home clash with Wolves this Sunday.

Did FSG back Jurgen Klopp enough?

Sustainability has been the buzzword often associated with FSG’s ownership of Liverpool Football Club.

For the most part, we’d argue it’s worked a charm in an era characterised by overspending and poor financial management from other top-flight outfits across world football.

With the right individuals in place in our recruitment department, we signed players that instantly transformed the side (Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk) and potential-heavy footballers that Jurgen Klopp transformed into world-class operators (think Sadio Mane and Gini Wijnaldum).

There has also been a willingness to back Klopp big for top targets, with us sadly missing out on Moises Caicedo the prior summer to Chelsea despite posting a £111m bid.

That’s not to suggest John W Henry and Co. have been faultless. That said, it’s difficult to fault the underlying policy when comparing Liverpool to sides with seemingly limitless wealth.

