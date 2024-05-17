(Video) Klopp glows with pride with departure of Liverpool coaches from Anfield

Liverpool are about to be met with a summer of extreme change at the club and although he’s part of it, Jurgen Klopp is happy to see what’s happening to some of his colleagues.

Speaking about Pep Lijnders taking the Red Bull Salzburg job, the 56-year-old said: “Pep and Vitor have a bright future, I’ve always said that.

“They are incredible coaches, fantastic coaches – they were the most influential coaches you can imagine I ever had because we created a style of play which I really love, together.

“They are incredibly talented and full of energy, I will follow every step both of them.”

With so many different people heading in so many different directions, it’s going to be a lot of different things that the German will have to watch in order to support his former colleagues.

Let’s hope that it’s a bright future for everyone and we may even see some emotional returns on Merseyside in the future for the likes of Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Lijnders and Matos (from 2:28) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

