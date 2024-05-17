Klopp’s hilarious comments on Courtois show why we love him

Jurgen Klopp has been a quote-making machine in his final week as Liverpool manager and this continued with his latest comments on Thibaut Courtois.

Speaking with Paul Joyce via The Times, the 56-year-old reflected on our Paris final in 2022: ‘We play that game and we shoot every three minutes on their goal but their ’keeper [Thibaut Courtois] has 12 hands and then they score that goal and we talk afterwards about the one mistake where we could have defended better.

‘Could they have defended all the situations where we had the finishes better? Oh, definitely. But nobody speaks about it. The other guys were in the wrong position 23 times and we didn’t punish them.

‘That has nothing to do with their defending, that was that f***er Courtois. We didn’t do anything wrong. We just have to accept the rule of the game: the team that scores wins if you don’t score yourself.

‘It’s how I understand life — I want it but others want it as well. From time to time you get it and from time to time they get it. I’m at peace with it.’

It was a typically comical and philosophical response from a man who always manages to find a way to make even the most painful of moments positive.

Sometimes players on the opposition side can have unbelievable performance and that’s what stopped us from winning a second Champions League under the stewardship of a club icon.

As we say goodbye to the greatest manager many of the younger generation of supporters have ever seen, it’s these moments of pain that will linger as long as the success.

However, what the boss has shown us all is that they are all important steps of the journey and the pathway to each terrible moment was still filled with pieces of magic.

We can reflect on trophies aplenty though and that certainly helps ensure that it’s impossible to not reflect on the past nine years with anything but a smile on our face.

If only the ex-Chelsea stopper had less arms than 12!

