Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool fans must brace for five confirmed exits this summer

Liverpool will be forced to contend with the prospect of filling several vacancies at the club ahead of the summer window.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed (in comments relayed on X by James Pearce) that Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos (both to RB Salzburg), John Achterberg (joining Steven Gerrard in Saudi Arabia), Jack Robinson, and Andreas Kornmayer are set to depart.

Arne Slot will so far bring Sipke Hulshoff, Ruben Peeters and Etienne Reijnen with him to Anfield.

Life without Jurgen Klopp

It’s going to be an extremely emotional day this Sunday when we face Wolves at home.

Klopp has served at the helm, along with the likes and Lijnders and Co., for the better part of a decade!

It’s difficult to imagine anyone else shouting instructions from the technical area moving forward.

We can only hope for two things in the coming months and weeks: That our beloved German tactician gets the send-off he deserves and that Arne Slot is given time to settle in and assess the landscape.

There’s no reason why this incredible ride can’t continue – as long as we give the new man time.

