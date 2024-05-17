(Video) Klopp on ‘most intense week of my life’ ahead of emotional farewell

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool at the end of the week and because of that, he’s had an emotional week with friends and fans.

Speaking in his final press conference, the boss said: “The most intense week of my life definitely, I said so often goodbye this week to so many people.

“Great moments already, so we don’t have to pretend it’s a normal week – because it isn’t.”

It’s far from a normal week for the normal one and now we all must prepare a way in which we can thank him for everything he’s done for us.

There’s no way to say or show what this club icon means to us all and that will make Sunday even more special, as an outpouring of love from every corner of the stadium will surely soon transfer to tears for many.

