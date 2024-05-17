What Klopp has now said about Guardiola in direct message to Arne Slot

An era beyond Jurgen Klopp won’t come without the ongoing challenge of a Pep Guardiola-led Manchester City.

A daunting prospect, one might venture, for incoming Liverpool boss Arne Slot.

That said, the soon-to-be-former Feyenoord boss has been offered some words of encouragement by the Reds’ outgoing manager.

“It is really healthy [at Liverpool], a very vital club with a wonderful training ground, sensational stadium, financially not bad. On roses? We never were but solid, on a high level. Let’s go from there,” the 56-year-old told Chris Bascombe The Telegraph.

“That gives me the best feeling. Arsenal are young. They can go again, Pep will not stay at City forever, and even De Bruyne gets older. So there is a good chance to stay in that group.”

The Spaniard’s current contract with the Sky Blues is set to keep him at the Etihad until next summer.

When will Pep Guardiola leave Manchester City?

It’s far from clear yet whether Guardiola will call it a day beyond the summer of 2025.

The ever-reliable David Ornstein of The Athletic has suggested an exit by that point can’t be ruled out.

“I don’t think a decision has been made. As you know from last time, Guardiola tends to leave it quite late before committing. There is a feeling around the industry that he will leave in the summer of 2025, however I currently have no evidence to back this up,” the reporter responded to a question in an Athletic Q&A.

It’s worth pointing out the potential exit of the former Barcelona boss would be a loss for English football – not of the same magnitude as Jurgen Klopp’s, in our eyes, but a loss nonetheless.

Though, dare we say it, a sign of encouragement for the younger players on the managerial board of the likes of Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot.

