(Video) Liverpool arrival all but confirmed after what club posted online

The Jurgen Klopp era is about to come to an end.

It’s not only Liverpool Football Club braced for major change in the managerial hotseat, however, as we approach the summer.

The arrival of Arne Slot means that a successful stint at Feyenoord is also set to end, with the Dutchman having secured the Eredivisie title (2022/23) and KNVB Cup (2023/24) during a three-year stay in Rotterdam.

The Dutch outfit have released a touching video in tribute to the 45-year-old ahead of the club’s final league game against Excelsior this Sunday.

You can catch the clip HERE, courtesy of @Feyenoord