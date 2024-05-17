Liverpool announce second player departure this summer; no new contract

Jurgen Klopp, Pep Lijnders, Joel Matip and so many others are leaving Liverpool this summer but this isn’t the end of the farewells – with another player now leaving the club.

As reported by @LFC on X: ‘Thiago Alcantara’s time with the Reds will come to an end this summer upon the expiration of his contract.’

It’s safe to say that the midfielder is one of the most talented players we’ve had the pleasure of watching and losing him from the squad will be a big blow.

The elephant in the room is the availability issues we’ve witnessed with the Spanish international, with just one fleeting appearance in this past campaign.

Thiago Alcantara will always be looked upon as a tremendous technician (as Brendan Rodgers would say) and we only have to look at the goal against Porto to confirm this.

A man who shouldn’t have matched a Jurgen Klopp style of play, the high performance level of our No.6 almost made the boss re-think how he viewed his midfielders should play the game.

If it hadn’t been for the string of injuries suffered by the Champions League winner, we would no doubt be filled with a lot more upset when hearing this now predicable news.

The 33-year-old will get a heartfelt send-off from Anfield on Sunday, in an occasion which will bring a tear to many eyes for many reasons.

You can view the Thaigo leaving Liverpool news via @LFC on X:

Thiago Alcantara's time with the Reds will come to an end this summer upon the expiration of his contract. A truly special player. Thank you for everything, Thiago ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 17, 2024

