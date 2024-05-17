(Video) Former players unite to sing YNWA in tribute to Liverpool manager

It’s an emotional week for all Liverpool fans as we prepare to say goodbye to Jurgen Klopp and it’s sure to be one we all never forget.

This week also contained another poignant event though as the Liverpool Empire hosted an event to mark 50 years since Bill Shankly left Anfield.

Former players on stage included Kevin Keegan, Ian Callaghan and Alan Kennedy with the show ending with the entire cast of the performance singing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

It’s likely that in another half a century we’ll see similar celebrations for the German who’s about to leave his role – with clear ties between both legendary managers.

You can watch the video of the former Liverpool players via @spiritofshankly on X:

