Fabrizio Romano: ‘Documents in place’ ahead of breaking Liverpool announcement

Arne Slot to Liverpool Football Club has appeared a formality for quite some time now.

Inevitably, out of respect to both parties (and the need to finalise compensation details), an official announcement has been in-waiting.

Fabrizio Romano has now announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dutchman has formally signed his contract ahead of taking over from Jurgen Klopp at the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 45-year-old leaves Feyenoord having taken them to second-place in the Eredivisie and secured the KNVB Cup this year.

A new era beckons at Liverpool

Things are about to change dramatically at Liverpool Football Club – and not just in terms of the man barking orders from the technical area.

The return of top-class recruitment operators in Michael Edwards and Julian Ward indicates a return to a model more traditionally in line with FSG thinking.

In other words, a recruitment process based more on what the recruitment team think with the manager’s viewpoint not attributed greater emphasis – as has arguably recently become the case under Jurgen Klopp.

That’s certainly no dig at our outgoing boss who will rightly be remembered as one of the greatest head coaches of all-time at Liverpool.

Now onto the extremely upsetting matter of a goodbye on Sunday at Anfield.

We’re not ready, Jurgen.

