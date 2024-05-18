(Image) BTS pictures show Anfield’s plan to celebrate Klopp ahead of final game

It’s going to be an emotional day for every Liverpool fan and now plans for how Anfield will mark Jurgen Klopp’s final match have been revealed.

Thanks to many images on social media, we can see that the Anfield Road End will spell out ‘DANKE’, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand will have ‘JURGEN’ and the Kop will read ‘YNWA’ in a stadium-wide mosaic.

Nobody will be ready for the emotions that will surely come from the day and that means that we’re unlikely to see a dry eye in the house.

The German deserves nothing more and it’s a day that will go down in history.

You can view an image of Anfield via @livtransferdude on X:

Sneak Peak 👀 They better have the works for this! Fireworks 🎆 mosaic all around… red carpet… statue… I won't get some of those but it should be for this great man!#jurgen #klopp pic.twitter.com/zmQCKqr3Wi — Liverpool Transfer Dude (@livtransferdude) May 18, 2024

