(Image) BTS pictures show Anfield’s plan to celebrate Klopp ahead of final game

News
Posted by

It’s going to be an emotional day for every Liverpool fan and now plans for how Anfield will mark Jurgen Klopp’s final match have been revealed.

Thanks to many images on social media, we can see that the Anfield Road End will spell out ‘DANKE’, the Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand will have ‘JURGEN’ and the Kop will read ‘YNWA’ in a stadium-wide mosaic.

READ MORE: (Video) Krawietz’s corner plan against Barcelona shows plan for Origi’s shock goal

Nobody will be ready for the emotions that will surely come from the day and that means that we’re unlikely to see a dry eye in the house.

The German deserves nothing more and it’s a day that will go down in history.

You can view an image of Anfield via @livtransferdude on X:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…

More Stories Anfield Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *