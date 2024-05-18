(Video) Carragher declares ‘Klopp is the Shankly of this era’ in fitting tribute

Jurgen Klopp’s imminent departure from Liverpool is leading to an understandable amount of praise for the boss, with Jamie Carragher adding his thoughts.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the pundit said: “I just think of Klopp and the nights I had with my son, the night in Madrid winning the Champions League and they stay with you for life.

“That is what Klopp has done for a new generation of supporters. He is right up there at the top. The number one for Liverpool is Bill Shankly and I almost feel like Klopp is the Shankly of this era and that’s a really big legacy.”

For us fans, it’s the moments that the German’s football has provided us away from the game that will never be forgotten and another reason as to why he means so much to us all.

Bill Shankly dragged Anfield from the Second Division and into one of the best teams in the world, although our current coach hasn’t had such a dramatic job on his hands – his achievements are certainly comparable.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Klopp via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

