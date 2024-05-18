(Video) Gerrard speaks like every Liverpool fan in Klopp tribute; ‘I hope to god there’s a statue’

Steven Gerrard may be a long way from Liverpool at the moment but his heart is certainly still with the Reds, which was very clear with his comments on Jurgen Klopp.

Speaking via Sky Sports, the Scouser said in full: “The excitement started straight from the first press conference. After that first interview, you were almost shadow boxing in the mirror thinking ‘come on then, game on.’

READ MORE: Klopp’s hilarious comments on Courtois show why we love him

“We were invited to represent the first-team myself and Jamie [Carragher] in Australia for an exhibition match. We got a small segment of what it would be like when he’s standing in front of you and giving you tactics.

“I remember sitting there thinking to myself, ‘I would pay any amount of money and do anything for anyone if I could represent this guy for one year.’ That’s what I was thinking when I was sitting in the room. This was a friendly match but I flew into that game like it was a cup final.

“I hope to god there’s a statue and I hope it’s nearly ready because I think he deserves that stature at the club. You mention all the managers that have delivered huge prizes at Liverpool, he is right up there amongst the very best.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp bemoans Thiago’s body not ‘playing its part’ to help ‘one of the best I ever saw’

It’s great to see and hear how much the club and the German still means to a boyhood fan and club icon himself, with most fans surely echoing the sentiment of a statue.

It’s certain that the supporters will mark the event in a special way on the 56-year-old’s final game at Anfield and let’s see what the club has in store too.

You can view Gerrard’s comments on Klopp via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

🚨 EOTK Insider with Jan Age Fjortoft: Why Alonso said no to LFC, who will replace Klopp now? The PL winners will be…