(Video) Jurgen Klopp joins Instagram just in time to say poignant farewell message to LFC fans

Jurgen Klopp is now on Instagram, joining the social media platform just in time to post a farewell message which’ll have every Liverpool fan struggling to hold back tears.

The 56-year-old has one final match in charge of the Reds tomorrow when Wolves visit Anfield, and the week has been dominated by glowing tributes to the club’s greatest manager of modern times.

The German’s first post on Instagram is a two-minute video incorporating clips of many great moments during his reign throughout a heartfelt speech directed at every supporter of LFC.

Klopp said: “Dear Liverpudlians, we’re getting closer to the end.

“On 8 October, 2015, we met for the first time properly. I would call it a love affair. The first day, it was an absolutely incredible, incredible time. I enjoyed it so much and I want to thank you so much for all the support you gave us over the years.

“All the power you gave us. I wanted always that it feels like we write the story together and that’s how it feels today. It’s a good book and if we read it in the future, we will have a smile on our face.

“Leaving this incredible place is hard, but I want to stay in contact with you. Even when I’m not a social media guy, people told me social media helps with that, so here we go.

“See you.”

With the point of farewell feeling all too real now, we hope you’re braced for how emotional tomorrow is going to be.

We challenge you to make it through the weekend without welling up at a minimum…if you manage that, you’re already doing better than us!

You can view Klopp’s message in full below, via kloppo on Instagram: