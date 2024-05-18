(Video) Jurgen’s Scouse accent in final press conference shows the Liverpool effect on Klopp

Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool and we’re hours away from saying farewell for good to a man who has defined a generation at the club.

Ahead of his final press conference the boss briefly entered the room, before rushing out and then returning with the line: “I’m back!”

The way in which the German used his Scouse accent upon re-entry shows how much he’s learned from the city in the past eight-and-a-half years.

We’re all going to miss the 56-year-old so much but it’s becoming increasingly clear that he’s going to miss us too.

You can watch Klopp’s Scouse accent via @joyibou on X:

