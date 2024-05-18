(Video) Jurgen Klopp hints that rarely-seen Liverpool player could feature v Wolves on Sunday

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that one player who’s hardly featured all season could play a part in his final match in charge of Liverpool on Sunday.

Wolves are the visitors to Anfield tomorrow, the third time in six years that they’ve finished their campaign away to the Reds, and the manager in the home dugout will undoubtedly be the centre of attention.

The German is the only man saying goodbye to LFC, though, with Thiago Alcanatara also bidding farewell (along with Joel Matip) at the end of his contract this summer.

Persistent injury problems have restricted the Spanish midfielder to only five minutes of football all season, but Klopp hinted at the pre-match press conference that the 33-year-old could feature on Sunday.

The manager said (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “In a parallel world, I would’ve loved to see the career without injuries…Unfortunately the body didn’t play exactly a part, but he is in a good way. He looked really good yesterday and I’m sure he will want to give it a try again.”

It’s a crying shame that a footballer as gifted as Thiago would have an entire season written off due to injury, and hopefully we can play some part against Wolves tomorrow, even if it’s only a cameo appearance.

The midfielder deserves one final chance to receive Anfield’s adulation on Sunday before he embarks on the next step of his glittering career.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Thiago below (from 5:21), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: