(Video) Krawietz’s corner plan against Barcelona shows plan for Origi’s shock goal

A certain corner taken quickly against Barcelona was a moment of freak inspiration and ingenuity from Divock Origi and Trent Alexander-Arnold but there may well have been plan, as Peter Krawietz has revealed.

Speaking on Redmen TV, our assistant manager said: “We had a special idea yeah, I remember we had a special idea because we saw Barceolna players changing their set-up every time if you take an out-swinger from the right side with the right foot, or if you took it inside they changed their positioning a bit.

“We said, ‘okay, let’s give them something to think about, each corner we will take diferently’. One time in-swinger, one time out-swinger… it was not planned [Alexander-Arnold’s corner] but somehow we made it possible.”

By mixing up the corner taking routine and allowing the Spanish defence to think Xherdan Shaqiri was going to take the dead ball, it allowed the Scouser a chance to catch the opposition napping.

The rest is history but this tinkering from the coaches allowed a very special moment to occur.

You can view Krawietz’s comments (from 15:20) via theredmentv.com:

