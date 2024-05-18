(Video) Liverpool’s five-minute Klopp farewell montage will smash supporters’ hearts into pieces

Exactly 24 hours from kick-off in Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of Liverpool, the club’s social media team appear to be on a mission to make every Reds fan dissolve into tears.

It’s been a week of reflecting on the German’s glorious tenure and thinking back upon his greatest moments at Anfield since he arrived in October 2015, as well as myriad tributes from current and former LFC players and legends of the past.

At 4pm (the time at which tomorrow’s match against Wolves kicks off), Liverpool’s X account posted a five-minute video featuring the man of the moment sharing his love for the club that he leaves behind, along with a montage of great memories set to ‘You to Me Are Everything’ by The Real Thing.

The first words we hear from Klopp are ‘This is goodbye, then’, which is enough to already set many of us off, and other poignant lines include ‘I not only feel at home; I am home’, and ‘It’s difficult to say farewell, but let’s remember the good times’.

As for the closing quote of ‘I will never forget you, all of you, and I will miss you like hell. See you’…ouch, that one hit us deep.

It’s a brilliant piece of content, albeit impossible to watch without a Liverpool fan’s heart being smashed into pieces.

You can watch the full video below, via @LFC on X: