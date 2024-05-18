Journalists claim Real Madrid swoop for £60m Liverpool maestro is ‘very possible’ in next 12 months

Having signed the likes of Steve McManaman and Michael Owen from Liverpool in the past, a couple of journalists has claimed that Real Madrid could seek to raid Anfield once more in the near future.

Speaking on DSports Radio, Marcelo Benedetto has said that the LaLiga champions are interested in Alexis Mac Allister, with Los Blancos seeking to replace veteran duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, both of whom will be out of contract next month.

Fellow repoter Juan Carlos Pasman told the same outlet that ‘it is very possible’ that the Champions League finalists could swoop for the Argentine ‘within a year’, even though his deal with the Reds lasts until 2028 and reportedly contains a €70m (£60m) release clause.

We wouldn’t read too much into these reporters’ claims, and we certainly wouldn’t have any worries about Mac Allister leaving unless a trusted outlet were to report as much.

The 25-year-old has only been at Liverpool for a year and has been the third-most used player by Jurgen Klopp this season, so it’s not as if he’s been left on the periphery, and the incoming Arne Slot isn’t likely to relegate him to the substitutes’ bench either.

If the Argentine does have a release clause in his contract, then Real Madrid might be able to offer the requisite amount and force a move, but even then the midfielder may prefer to remain at Anfield instead.

With the club campaign almost at an end, it appears that silly season has started early in Spain with claims like those from Benedetto and Pasman!

