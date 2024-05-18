‘Just extraordinary…’ – Fabrizio Romano pays glowing tribute to ‘living legend’ Jurgen Klopp

Fabrizio Romano has paid a glowing tribute to Jurgen Klopp ahead of the German’s final match as Liverpool manager.

The 56-year-old takes charge of the Reds for one last time on Sunday when Wolves visit Anfield, ending a glorious reign which has encompassed almost nine full seasons and delivered numerous trophies.

In his Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside on Saturday morning, the Italian set aside a few words to describe the legacy that the man from Stuttgart leaves behind after nearly a decade on Merseyside.

Romano wrote: “To be honest, no words I say will do justice for Klopp at Liverpool. He’s been just extraordinary, a living legend for the club. The level of appreciation from every single player is the best way to understand how special he’s been and he will be missed.”

Everyone of a Liverpool persuasion – players, coaches, staff, supporters – will be incredibly sad to see Klopp go, considering the extraordinary impact he’s had at the club.

Anyone wearing red-tinted glasses obviously loves the German to bits, but for someone impartial such as Romano to speak so glowingly about him is a very firm indicator of just how exceptionally the 56-year-old has done at Anfield.

Not since the 1980s had the Reds challenged so consistently at the top of English football before he came along, while we surely won’t be so lucky as to see the like of those two seasons which delivered points tallies of 97 and 99 occurring again.

Klopp hasn’t just won plenty of major silverware at Liverpool; he’s done so with a team which has been breathtaking to watch in full flow and simply unrelenting in its prime, all while forging an indelible bond with the fans who’s reciproated that love to him.

It really won’t be until next season begins that we truly feel his absence from LFC. Even though we’ve known for the last four months that he’s going, it’ll be quite strange to experience a Premier League campaign without Jurgen at the forefront of it all.

