(Video) ‘We are going to…’ – Mo Salah makes Jurgen Klopp promise as farewell looms large

Mo Salah and Jurgen Klopp are two of the standout figures of Liverpool’s success over the past six years, and despite the pair arguing on the touchline against West Ham last month, it’s clear that they have a massive admiration for one another.

The Reds’ number 11 was among a series of current and former LFC players and managers paying tribute to the German, who takes charge of the club for the final time tomorrow when Wolves visit Anfield.

In a video for Sky Sports, the 31-year-old said of his long-time boss: “I always look at this situation as a human being. He improved me as a player for sure and I helped him a lot as a manager. We helped each other a lot and we gave everything to the club to win trophies; everyone can see that.

“The thing I take from that as a human being, if I am in trouble I can speak to him and ask him about his opinion. I think we will keep the communication for sure forever, for life. It’s not just a relationship with work, we also take it outside and we are going to stay in contact forever.”

FOLLOW Empire of the Kop on Instagram (@empireofthekop) HERE

Some pundits melodramatically tried to claim that the flashpoint between Klopp and Salah at the London Stadium was the sign of a working relationship which had deteriorated, but the Egyptian’s heartfelt comments about his manager dispel that theory.

The 31-year-old is right when he said that he and the German were fantastic for each other, with both enjoying the peaks of their respective career during their shared time at Liverpool.

In stark contrast to the successful yet impersonal Rafael Benitez, it’s evident that the 56-year-old has become a true friend to the players with whom he worked at Anfield, as we can decipher from Salah’s promise to remain in touch with him long after they both Merseyside.

You can view Salah’s tribute to Klopp below (from 9:21), via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: