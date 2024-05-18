(Video) Dalglish on his most special moment with Jurgen ahead of Klopp’s departure

Jurgen Klopp’s emotional farewell is getting closer by the second and everyone is clamoring to praise the boss, even Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Scot said: “When he was appointed I said we better get our seatbelts fastened as we’re going for a big ride and it’s going to be fantastic.

“When we won the Premiership [was the most special moment] and the presentation was here, the Kop – although it was empty – still nice to have it in the Kop.”

Although it was a night supporters couldn’t be present for, watching two club legends on the Kop with the Premier League title is something nobody can ever take away from us.

We all have special memories of the past nine years and we all owe so much to the German who has given us every single one of them.

You can view Dalglish’s comments on Klopp via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

