(Video) What Klopp said about Adam Lallana shows why players love him

Jurgen Klopp is receiving praise from everyone he’s ever come into contact with as Liverpool boss but it was what he said about Adam Lallana that may be the most telling.

During an interview with Sky Sports the boss was shown videos of former and current players during his reign at Anfield, including the current Brighton midfielder.

After the 36-year-old revealed that he felt like an impostor in a red shirt before the German arrived, the German said he never knew about this before adding: “by the way it’s his birthday today, I sent this morning a message.”

This small attention to detail for a player who is no longer on Merseyside shows why players would die for their manager on the pitch.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Lallana (from 14:13) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

