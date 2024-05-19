Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Wolves: Klopp’s final team unleashed

We welcome supporters to Jurgen Klopp’s final game in charge of Liverpool Football Club.

We begin with a quote from our talismanic boss that rings especially true now ahead of his planned departure:

“It’s not so important what people think when you come in. It’s much more important what people think when you leave.”

Forget the league title, forget the Champions League, forget re-establishing the club as a behemoth domestically and abroad.

From the top to the very bottom, Jurgen has played an integral part in leaving Liverpool in a much better place to that when he first arrived.

I think we speak for all of us when we say, with great confidence, that he has turned us all from doubters to believers.

There can be no greater tribute, to an even greater man, than continuing to believe long after his exit.

Danke schön, Jurgen.

Liverpool team news confirmed

Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a backline containing Virgil van Dijk and Jarell Quansah.

Alexis Mac Allister, Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo start in the middle of the park.

Luis Diaz, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo form the front-three in our final league clash against Wolves.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Our final starting line-up of the season 🔴 #LIVWOL — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 19, 2024

