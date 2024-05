Virgil van Dijk cut an emotional figure after the full-time whistle closed the book of Jurgen Klopp’s time in charge of Liverpool Football Club.

The Dutch international was spotted engaging in a long embrace with his manager after the Reds secured a 2-0 win on the final day of the league season.

Boy oh boy does this hurt, Reds. We’re not sure we’re ready to say goodbye, Jurgen.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @qrnunez: