(Video) Watch how Anfield reacted to seeing Jurgen Klopp emerge for Liverpool warm-up

The Echo’s Ian Doyle captured Jurgen Klopp’s emergence onto the turf at Anfield ahead of Liverpool’s impending Premier League clash with Wolves.

It’s rather strange to think it will be one of the last times we’ll ever see the German in a managerial capacity at L4.

The home crowd wasted no time in sounding their appreciation and adoration for a manager who has very much brought the good times back to the red half of Merseyside in the last decade.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @IanDoyleSport: