(Video) How Jurgen Klopp hilariously reacted to Luis Diaz sitter miss vs Wolves

Jurgen Klopp couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing as Luis Diaz struck the underside of the bar from close distance.

The goal was gaping for the Colombian international after Cody Gakpo pounced on a poor pass back to the Wolves goalkeeper and set up a chance inside the box.

Our German tactician buried his head inside his cap before offering up one of his trademark pearly-white grins.

No harm done. The Reds still lead 2-0 at the time of writing!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport: