Klopp issues Arne Slot prediction Liverpool fans will be very interested in

Jurgen Klopp’s joyful nine years at Liverpool Football Club are set to come to an end today against Wolves – fittingly at Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano shared the beloved German manager’s words on incoming boss Arne Slot on X (formerly Twitter).

The soon-to-be-former Feyenoord boss has been backed to keep the good times going at L4.

🔴 Klopp on Liverpool's future under Arne Slot: "A really good manager is coming in, the club is in good hands". "People might worry about the future but I’m not. I really want the club to do well". "I'm not thinking: my God, how will that all go? No, no… it's fine!". pic.twitter.com/53VWZwy5gS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 19, 2024

Arne Slot joins the Reds having won the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup, and been a runner’s up in the Europa Conference League.

Nine wonderful years with Jurgen Klopp

The day we all dreaded has finally come: Jurgen Klopp will be the Liverpool manager no longer come the 2024/25 season.

It’s a devastating reality for us to come to terms with here at Empire of the Kop – and certainly for this writer who has been massively privileged to cover the club whilst the former Mainz boss has been in charge.

A day, no doubt, of dreadful beauty awaits as we all come together to say goodbye to a man we all owe an impossible debt to.

You’ve left an indelible mark on the culture of the club and our very souls, Jurgen.

Doubters to believers.

