(Video) Watch Klopp’s reaction to Quansah scoring in second game in a row

Jurgen Klopp was beaming with pride as Jarell Quansah doubled the scoreline in Liverpool’s league tie with Wolves.

The young Reds defender was on the mark for the second game in a row – after registering his first Premier League goal in a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa – ensuring Mo Salah’s effort crossed the line.

It’s the start of what could be a perfect send-off for our beloved German tactician at Anfield.

