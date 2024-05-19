(Video) Watch Klopp’s reaction to Quansah scoring in second game in a row

Jurgen Klopp was beaming with pride as Jarell Quansah doubled the scoreline in Liverpool’s league tie with Wolves.

The young Reds defender was on the mark for the second game in a row – after registering his first Premier League goal in a 3-3 draw with Aston Villa – ensuring Mo Salah’s effort crossed the line.

It’s the start of what could be a perfect send-off for our beloved German tactician at Anfield.

  1. Poor old Joe Gomez has been at the club for 12 seasons and has never scored. Here we have Jarell Quansah two games two goals.

    Reply

