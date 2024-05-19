(Video) Klopp starts Arne Slot chant during Liverpool farewell speech

Jurgen Klopp took time to express his gratitude to the supporters and the latest iteration of his Liverpool side after a 2-0 win over Wolves.

The German tactician also made it absolutely clear that Arne Slot would be the man to take over following his planned exit from the club.

How did the 56-year-old announce it?

How else other than by starting a chant on the Kop during his farewell speech of course!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Astro Super Sport: