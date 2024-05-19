(Video) Wow: Liverpool just aired Klopp’s final speech to his squad after Wolves win

So ends the Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool Football Club.

As mirrored in his final speech (or team talk, should we say?) to the fans at Anfield, the 56-year-old had a message of hope and encouragement to deliver to his players after a 2-0 win over Wolves.

The Merseysiders confirmed third place in the league as rivals Manchester City won their fourth successive Premier League title.

Klopp made clear that no one in the squad should be limiting themselves in terms of expectations, however.

